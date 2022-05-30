Kaduna Train Attack: Osinbajo’s Classmate, Others Spend 62 Days In Captivity, Cry For Help In New Video

A victim of the Abducted Kaduna-Abuja train attack has specifically pleaded with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to expedite their release from captivity following the state of her son’s health, suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia.

The woman identified as Gladys was sighted in a newly released video alongside seven others, pleading with the federal government to meet the demands of their abductors.

Gladys directed her plea to Osinbajo whom she described as a course mate at the Nigerian Law school between 1978-1979.

She said, “My name is Gladys. I’m pleading particularly with Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate 78/79 law school. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.

“I am pleading that the federal government and Rotimi Amaechi who is the (former) minister of transportation to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now, I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition. I am appealing to the federal government.”

The newly released video obtained by Daily Trust featured five men kneeling and three women seating on a mat as flies hovered around them.

A gunman who appeared in the video wielding a weapon said the government could either listen to the victims or abandon them.

The video, however, is the fourth footage released by the terrorists as it came barely 48 hours after they retracted their seven-day ultimatum to the federal government issued on May 23.

The retraction followed the proof of life of the eight children reportedly detained by security agencies in Jimeta, Adamawa State, of whom they had demanded unconditional release within the given period.

The abductors made it a prerequisite to open a negotiation for the freedom of over 60 passengers in their custody since the March 28 attack.

In a recent report by Desert Herald, Mal Tukur Mamu, a spokesperson of the Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Gumi revealed that the abductors had also withdrawn the threats to stop feeding the abductees as they had agreed to continue to cater to their needs pending the release of their children.

They reached this decision following an ongoing engagement between Mamu and the leader of the group, Abu Barra on Saturday.

Mamu said with the active support and interest of security agencies, the location of the detained abductor’s children was identified and this further boosted their confidence to extend the deadline.

He said, “As a result of serious and frank engagement, they have agreed to continue to take care of their victims including providing them with medical first aid services which they said they have been doing.

“Also, they have withdrawn earlier threat to start killing them by Monday. I believe is a major milestone that was facilitated by Allah to grant succour not only to the innocent victims but to their loved ones as well.

“I can confirm to you that our security agencies are showing concern and willingness to secure their release in safety. What we earlier released has encouraged them to do more. Nigerians should continue to pray and stop politicising this sensitive imbroglio.

“We must recognize that the lives of innocent citizens are involved. But it is important to frankly state that they were very much categorical during our conservation on the conditions of withdrawing their earlier threat.

“They said they will give the government the benefit of two weeks effective from Monday 30th May, to see the commitment of releasing their teenage children before any talk that may lead to the release of some of their victims”.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported on Saturday that the federal government had commenced the necessary process towards meeting the demands of the terrorists as disclosed by the leader of the victim’s relatives, Dr Ba’abba Muhammad.

Muhammad told this website that the information was communicated to them after a meeting with top government officials on Thursday who promised to follow due process to expedite the release of their loved ones.

As of May 30, the abducted victims have been in captivity for nine weeks, and as the rainy season draws near, Mamu urged the government to do the needful because “many of the victims have serious health challenges”.

He maintained that his decision to accept the mediation efforts is purely on humanitarian grounds.