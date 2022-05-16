Kaduna Train Attack: ‘We will Not Vote for Amaechi’ – Families of Abducted Victims Decry Minister’s Inaction 7 Weeks After

Families of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on Monday said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is undeserving of their votes following his disposition and inactions towards their plights.

Their assertion was against the backdrop of the Minister’s plan to resign on Monday at the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking elective position should quit the cabinet on or before May 16.

Amaechi’s decision to resign comes amid the anger of family members whose loved ones have been held hostage for 49 days. This is despite his role among many, to secure the lives of Nigerians using various means of transportation.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, a representative of the affected family, Hassan Muhammed said the Minister had not shown enough care and empathy since the incident occurred but has been touring the country soliciting political support.

He said, “The Minister has never cared for the victims or we the families of the victims. On one occasion we were at the ministry of transport, and he left us to attend a rally in Bauchi State. A few weeks ago, he received the American boxer Mayweather, and that was a slap to us.

“He can receive a boxer from America but he cannot receive families of kidnapped victims. So, to me, I wouldn’t vote for him and I know a lot of families too won’t vote for him.

“He has failed as a Minister of Transportation that should provide security for the Nigeria Railway Corporation. So how are we sure that he can provide security for Nigeria?

“He has not spoken to any family that lost a soul on that train. To me, he doesn’t deserve to be President and I know a lot of the families of the kidnapped victims agree to this”.

Also, Dr Ba’abba Muhammad, a leader of the affected relatives described the action of the minister as insensitive, and one that has left them traumatized.

He explained that despite the second press conference held on May 9, where the NRC, Ministry of Transportation and the security agencies were called out and asked to carry the families of abducted passengers along on the day-to-day development on the matter, the situation is still the same.

“There has not been any communication since the last conference. We have made personal efforts to get to them to the extent of collecting the emails of some NRC leaders, so they can communicate with us. We have been organised since the incident by trying to ensure that if they can’t reach out to individual families, they can reach out to us in groups. I think we have tried our best,” he said.

Muhammad who described his life in the last seven weeks as difficult and unbearable following the abduction of his wife begged the terrorists to release the victims unhurt while asking that the Federal Government expedite the appointment of a new minister should Amaechi resign on Monday, to address their plights.

Although both representatives did not categorically assent to negotiating with the terrorists, they admitted that they were yet to be contacted individually for ransom. They, however, added that they won’t rule out such an opportunity to bail out their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Sofiri Gladstone Dappa, an aide to the Transportation Minister said it was not the core duty of Amaechi to rescue the abducted victims, rather he could only liaise with security agencies to speed up their release.

He refuted claims by the affected families that his principal had neglected their plights, saying, “The Minister has sympathised with them on national television already. He didn’t ignore them”.

On the issue of Amaechi’s resignation, Dappa said, “Even if he stays there, it still will not make any difference because Government is already working hard to secure the release of the victims. The government is also continuous, and the president had said that he will not delay the appointment of the new minister.

“So, it is even better for him to become the president and put a stop to these issues. Is it not better to become president and find better ways to annihilate insecurity? He has the confidence of Nigeria”.