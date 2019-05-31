The President of the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Kabiru Maikaba, has come out to warn movie producers against making romantic movies.

According to Maikaba who spoke to BBC Hausa on Thursday, the Kannywood film regulatory body will sanction producers who make love-themed movies.

He urged Kannywood film producers to concentrate more on producing films that portray the society instead of making love-themed movies.

He said: “About 80 percent of the films we produce in Kannywood are all based on love and relationships, which is not supposed to be. Why do we have to put our weight more on basically love related films knowing fully well that we also have other issues we can actually produce on?

“Northern Nigeria is a hub of history. Why can’t our producers go deep into it and produce a film that will portray our history and cultures? I want to tell you that soon, we will be having our general election and after that election, we shall enforce measures that will reject movies that are purely based on love.

“We shall sanction the producer by stopping him from producing films for a very long time and so we shall continue, until we sanitize the industry.”