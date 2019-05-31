There was tension in Abuja on Friday, as security agents reportedly began a manhunt for members of Islamic Movement Of Nigeria (IMN ) known as Shiites over a planned protest.

According to reports, security has been tightened up within and outside the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Security has been beefed up within and outside the city and its metropolis leading to a traffic gridlock along Mararaba – Nyanya road.

Many residents have been caught up with mounted roadblock by the soldiers at AYA junction and other areas subjected to security check post.

Security operatives had received the information about the planned protest by the group and quickly swung into action with the view to nipping it the bud.

It was also observed that the traffic roadblock from the Karu end of the expressway through the Murtala Mohammed Expressway to the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway is alarming.

Meanwhile, the situation has extended from AYA to Masaka and Orange Market forcing many people to trek a long distance while others have to maneuver their way through commercial motorcycles.

Recall that the group had on Friday last week ambushed President Muhammadu Buhari and held him hostage for few minutes during the Ju’mat prayer at the National Mosque.

The group is protesting the continuous detention of their spiritual leader, Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky who has been in custody since 2015.