Kano ADC Kicks Against Presidential Primaries Outcome

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chapter in Kano State has rejected the results of the party’s presidential primaries in the state, citing alleged electoral fraud and procedural irregularities.

In a petition submitted to the state Primary Appeals Committee, the party leadership accused the Deputy National Chairman (North), Najja’atu Mohammed, along with other unnamed individuals, of interfering in the electoral process.

The petition, jointly signed by state chairman Musa Shuaibu Ungogo and secretary Dr Bala Inuwa Takai, claimed that sensitive election materials were diverted from the official venue. According to them, the materials were allegedly taken to a private residence, where results were fabricated for what they described as a non-existent exercise.

The state chapter expressed concern over what it termed an abrupt departure from established procedures by the national electoral committee. It noted that past primaries had been conducted in collaboration with the state structure without controversy.

Reaffirming the need for transparency, the party stressed that primary elections should involve coordinated participation between national and state officials, with processes carried out at ward and polling unit levels.

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The Kano leadership argued that the alleged actions undermined internal democracy and deprived aspirants of a fair contest. It therefore urged the appeals committee and the party’s national leadership to nullify the announced results for the state.

The chapter also called for a fresh presidential primary and demanded an investigation into the incident, including sanctions for those found culpable.

Copies of the petition have been forwarded to the party’s national leadership for further review.