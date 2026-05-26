Military Kills 317 Terrorists, Rescues 221 Victims In May – DHQ

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The military says troops in land, air and maritime operations nationwide eliminated 317 terrorists and criminal elements while rescuing 221 kidnapped victims in May.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a monthly press briefing on ongoing military operations.

Onoja said troops, in joint land, air and maritime operations with other security agencies, also arrested 314 suspects and recovered 93 assorted weapons during the period.

He said the operations led to the surrender of 18 terrorists, destruction of three illegal refining sites, and recovery of 21,910 litres of stolen petroleum products.

According to him, the renewed offensive reflects the military’s sustained pressure on terrorist networks, criminal gangs and economic saboteurs across all theatres.

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In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 73 insurgents, arrested 159 suspects and rescued 112 civilians, while several terrorists surrendered due to intensified operations.

Onoja said troops also repelled multiple attacks, disrupted cross-border logistics and recovered arms and ammunition in Borno and Yobe.

“In the North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma troops neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 13 and rescued 22 kidnapped victims through aggressive patrols and coordinated air-ground operations,” he said.

He added that troops in the North-Central under Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke conducted clearance and interdiction missions, dismantling kidnapping networks and illegal arms supply chains.

He noted that a major breakthrough was the discovery and dismantling of an illegal arms manufacturing facility in Plateau.

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In the South-South, troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified operations against oil theft, arresting 14 suspects, destroying illegal refining sites and intercepting large volumes of stolen petroleum products.

Similarly, troops of Operation Udo Ka in the South-East arrested 60 suspects, rescued 18 victims and recovered weapons while sustaining pressure on criminal and secessionist elements.

Onoja said the operations also exposed networks of collaborators, gunrunners and informants aiding criminal groups across the country.

He acknowledged a recent kidnapping incident in Oyo State, adding that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, had ordered immediate reinforcement and deployment of surveillance assets to track the perpetrators.

He said the military remained resolute in restoring security, assuring that troops would sustain pressure until all threats were neutralised.

“The Armed Forces will not relent in its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and protect citizens,” he said.

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Onoja commended troops for their gallantry and professionalism and called on Nigerians to support security agencies with credible intelligence.