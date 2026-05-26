Otti Commissions 14 Roads In Aba, Flags Off Aba Ring Road

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The Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Alex Otti has commissioned 14 Roads in Aba and flagged off the first phase of the Aba ring road.

Among the roads commissioned is the reconstructed Geometric Road in Aba, describing the project as another critical infrastructure intervention aimed at boosting industrial growth and improving transportation within the commercial city.

The 1.6-kilometre road, which was previously impassable during the rainy season, was reconstructed by the Abia State Government through direct labour under the supervision of the Ministry of Works.

“I was a witness to how bad this road was. And if you look to my right and to my left, you will see industries springing up. Not too long ago, we went to commission the Ultimum bridges just down the road,” the Governor said.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said the Governor directed the immediate reconstruction of the road after observing the hardship faced by residents and road users.

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“Originally, in the rainy season, this road was completely impassable. And you directed that we should go and reconstruct the road.

“And as usual, I had to deploy a direct labor unit to this road. And today, we have achieved the road. This road now is in a perfect condition,” Otumchere stated.

The Commissioner explained that the road was reconstructed with asphalt, concrete and stone base to ensure durability, while modern infrastructure such as street lights and road markings were also added to improve safety and enhance night-time visibility.

“Reconstructed with asphalt, concrete, and stone base. We’ve also provided street lights and road markings. And the road is very good and safe for public use,” he added.

Commissioning the project, Governor Otti expressed satisfaction over the completion of the road, noting that the area is fast becoming a hub for industrial and economic activities.

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Other roads commissioned were the 1.72 KM Aro Amano – Eke Aro Road, 1.7kn Adaelu Road Osisioma-Aba, 700M Afule Road, Osisioma, 1KM Assemblies of God Church, Osisioma, 738 KM Nwogu Ajagba Street Aba North, 955m Nwala Street, Aba North, 1.1 km Sacred Heart Street, Aba South, Elizabeth Avenue Aba North, 1.5km Nigerian Brewery ring Road, Aba Noth, 799M -Etche Road, Aba South, 1.1 km Mosque Road, Aba South, 960M- Crystal Park Road Aba South, 4.5 First phase of Aba ring road , 550M Kingdom Hall Street.