ADC Suspends Collation Of Presidential Primary Results Until Wednesday

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday suspended the collation of results from its presidential primary election conducted across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise was halted after results from 25 states had been announced, with the party saying collation and declaration of the eventual winner would resume on Wednesday.

The collation exercise, held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, was suspended at about 11:50 p.m. and is expected to continue by 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three aspirants are contesting for the party’s presidential ticket — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Results announced so far showed Atiku maintaining a clear lead ahead of Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen.

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Meanwhile, both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had earlier rejected the conduct of the primaries, alleging widespread manipulation and disenfranchisement of their supporters during the exercise.