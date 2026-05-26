Adeyanju Demands Retraction, Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum Over Murder Allegation

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to a Facebook user identified simply as ‘Mezie’ over an alleged defamatory publication accusing him of murder.

The ultimatum was contained in a pre-action notice dated May 26, 2026, and signed by his lawyer, Zainab M. Otega Esq., who described the publication as false, malicious and damaging to Adeyanju’s reputation and professional standing.

According to the letter, the controversial publication was made on May 24, 2026, through a verified Facebook account, @Mezie, where Adeyanju was allegedly accused of killing a fellow student during his university days and being helped to evade justice by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

The lawyers reproduced the allegedly defamatory statement as follows: “This guy, Adeyanju Deji allegedly murdered his fellow school mate while in the University. Reports say he was helped to evade Justice by Tinubu’s current minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo.”

The publication further stated: “I just heard this character is VDM’s lawyer and I couldn’t stop laughing. Well, everything reminds me of the sarcastic words of my grandpa, ‘The evil bird does not ever perch until an evil tree is found’.”

In the notice, Adeyanju’s legal team said the publication falsely portrayed him as “a murderer, a criminal and someone lacking integrity.”

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The letter read, “By the above publication, you falsely and maliciously portrayed our client to the general public as a murderer, a criminal and someone lacking integrity.”

The lawyers argued that the inclusion of Adeyanju’s photograph in the post left no doubt about the target of the allegations and was intended to ridicule and malign him before members of the public.

“These allegations are entirely false, defamatory and were clearly intended to tarnish our client’s hard-earned reputation and expose him to public hatred, ridicule and professional embarrassment,” the letter stated.

The legal team described Adeyanju as “a legal practitioner, widely recognized in the legal profession” and “a prominent human rights advocate” who has built a reputation through years of dedication to justice and human rights advocacy.

According to the notice, the publication had already triggered insulting and degrading reactions against Adeyanju on social media.

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“As a direct consequence of your defamatory publication, our client has been exposed to ridicule, insults and degrading comments from members of the public, particularly within the comment section of your publication,” the lawyers said.

The letter further stated that the publication had damaged Adeyanju’s personal and professional reputation.

“Your reckless and malicious publication has not only lowered our client’s reputation in the eyes of well meaning members of the public, but has also caused damage to his personal and professional standing,” the notice added.

While affirming support for freedom of expression, the lawyers maintained that such rights do not extend to false and damaging allegations.

“While our client firmly supports and respects the constitutional right to freedom of expression, such freedom does not extend to the publication of falsehoods or defamatory statements capable of destroying the reputation, integrity and dignity of another citizen,” the letter stated.

Adeyanju’s legal team demanded an immediate retraction of the publication through the same Facebook platform and in several national newspapers and online media platforms, including Punch, Vanguard, The Sun, Daily Trust, Sahara Reporters and Premium Times.

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The lawyers also requested “a written and unequivocal apology” to be published on the same platforms and directed the Facebook user to stop making further statements about their client.

The notice warned that failure to comply within 72 hours would result in legal action.

“Please note that if these demands are not met within 72 hours of the receipt of this letter, we have our client’s further instruction to seek legal redress without further recourse to you,” the letter stated.