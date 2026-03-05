Kano Assembly Moves To Impeach Dep Gov

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust.

No fewer than 38 lawmakers reportedly signed the notice of impeachment, which was presented during plenary in line with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), that outlines the procedures for removing a deputy governor from office.

While presenting the notice, a member of the Assembly said the impeachment move was based on several allegations relating to Gwarzo’s conduct. At the same time, he served as Commissioner for Local Government and later as deputy governor.

“This article of impeachment is a formal notice by the Kano State House of Assembly in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution against Aminu Abdussalam,” the lawmaker stated.

According to the notice, the deputy governor allegedly received kickbacks from the 44 local government councils in the state between June 2023 and January 2024.

The lawmakers claimed that Gwarzo collected about N1.5 million monthly from each council, amounting to roughly N66 million per month and about N462 million within the seven months.

The notice further alleged that between February and July 2024, the deputy governor received additional payments totalling N726 million under the pretext of executing special assignments for the councils.

Lawmakers also accused him of abusing his office by allegedly facilitating the release of N440 million from the 44 local government councils to Novomed Pharmaceuticals Limited, in violation of state procurement and fiscal management regulations.

The Assembly said the allegations collectively amount to gross misconduct and resolved to proceed with the impeachment process in line with constitutional provisions.