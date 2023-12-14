Kano Gov Abba Yusuf To Pay Traders N3bn For Demolishing Their Properties

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Government on Thursday agreed to pay N3 billion to traders under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Masalachi Eid shop owners and Traders Association as compensation for the demolition of their properties in June.

The state government did not object to making such payment when its legal team appeared before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER reports that on September 29, 2023, the Federal High Court, Kano, presided by Justice S.A. Amobeda, J. had ordered the Kano State Government and 7 others to pay the traders the sum of N30 billion being the judgment sum awarded to the traders as damages for the violation of their fundamental right to property and human dignity.

Weeks after the judgement, the traders (Alhaji Awalu Sai’du, Ifeanyi Nwobodo, Alhaji Sani Uba, Alhaji Abdullahi A. Idris, and 20 others) approached the Federal High Court Abuja in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1382/2023, seeking enforcement of the judgment.

The applicant’s lawyer, Dr N.A. Ayagi, accused the Kano government of refusing to comply with the subsisting judgment despite a temporary order freezing the government’s bank account.

“That our actual claim and assessment of loss before the court was for N250,000,000,000(N250 billion) but the court in its wisdom granted us N30 billion instead.

“That since the delivery of the said judgment, the Judgment Debtors(Kano state government and others) have failed, refused and neglected to comply with the said judgment despite the service of same on them,” the lawyer contended.

The lawyer argued that all efforts to secure compliance with the judgment proved abortive.

The applicants contended that the state government refused to settle them despite having funds in over 12 banks and with the Federation Account Allocation Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria in line with the latter’s statutory role as custodians and regulators of finances and banks in the country.

“That interest of justice would best be served if the said funds belonging to

Kano State Government and others in the custody of the Garnishees are

attached towards the settlement of the valid and subsisting judgment,” the applicants prayed.

On Thursday, the matter had to be taken at Justice’s Ekwo’s chambers based on the legal year ceremony/annual judges conference activities going on in the court.

THE WHISTLER sighted a copy of the proceedings held at the judge’s chambers.

Ayagi told Justice Ekwo that the parties have agreed to a settlement sum of N3 billion.

“Regarding the garnishee proceeding initiated by the Judgement creditors against the Judgement debtors and the garnishees(custodians of funds), we are glad to inform the court that the judgement creditors and the judgement debtors have reached a settlement.

“We have accordingly filed our terms of

settlement dated 12th December, 2023 and filed on 13th December, 2023.”

The court then asked the applicant’s lawyer to adopt the said terms of Settlement, which he did and urged the court to enter it as consent judgement.

Counsel for the Kano State government and others, Affis Matanmi said he has” no objection” to the terms of settlement.

” Consent Judgement delivered,” Justice Ekwo held.