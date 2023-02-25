BREAKING: Ireti Kingibe Delivers PU To Peter Obi, Floors FCT’s Senator Aduda

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe, has won her polling unit in Saturday’s senatorial election in the FCT, defeating the incumbent by a wide margin.

Advertisement

Ireti, who scored a total of 57 votes, was trailed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Angulu Zakaria, who got 30 votes.

The incumbent Senator representing the FCT and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philips Aduda, came third with 20 votes.

Ireti had earlier voted at the polling unit 028 in Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, expressing optimism that the LP will emerge victorious across the national and state elections.

SENATORIAL ELECTION

PDP – 20

LP – 57

APC – 30

NNPP – 2

INVALID – 4

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ELECTION

PDP – 21

LP – 56

APC – 30

NNPP – 2

INVALID – 4

Advertisement

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PDP – 17

LP – 63

APC – 37

NNPP – 2

INVALID – 6