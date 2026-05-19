Your Desperation Over Osun Election Will Fail, Davido Tells Oyetola

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Nigerian music star, Davido, has publicly criticised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, over what he described as a “very embarrassing” political plan.

In a post shared on Tuesday on X Davido accused Oyetola of desperation and claimed that his alleged strategy would fail, although he did not provide specific details of the plan.

“The most desperate politician in the world is @GboyegaOyetola very embarrassing. Oyetola your plan no go work,” the singer wrote.

The comments come amid rising political tensions in Osun State ahead of the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

The development also follows Davido’s recent announcement that he would temporarily suspend his music career for two months to actively support his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his re-election campaign.