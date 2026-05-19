Kano Rift Deepens As Yusuf Warns Kwankwaso Over ‘Boy’ Remarks

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The political feud between Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his former mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has escalated, following a stern warning issued by the governor over what he described as repeated disrespectful comments.

In a viral video circulating online, Yusuf cautioned Kwankwaso to desist from the remarks, warning that he could be compelled to respond more forcefully if the situation persists.

“Tell them they are talking too much, enough is enough. If they don’t stop, I will open my mouth and it will smell like hell,” the governor said.

Yusuf also questioned why Kwankwaso allegedly continues to refer to him as a “boy,” despite their age difference.

“I wonder why a 69-year-old person will continuously be calling a 63-year-old a boy. This is unacceptable,” he added.

The remarks are seen as a direct response to Kwankwaso, who has reportedly used the term in recent political exchanges, particularly following Yusuf’s alleged defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

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Observers say the development signals a deepening rift and an intensifying power struggle between the two political figures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Until now, Yusuf had largely refrained from publicly criticising Kwankwaso and had urged his supporters to avoid inflammatory statements.

However, his latest comments are being viewed as a shift in tone, suggesting that tensions within Kano’s political space may further escalate in the coming months.

The feud has already sparked reactions across the state, with supporters of both camps engaging in heated exchanges over the future political direction of Kano.