Agbede-Ally Rejects APC Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Reps Primary

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An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Antonia Agbede-Ally, has alleged that no valid primary election was conducted in the constituency.

Agbede-Ally made the claim on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show while reacting to the recently concluded APC House of Representatives primaries across the country.

According to her, the process leading to the exercise was marred by confusion and exclusion of some aspirants.

“There was significant chaos before the supposed primaries. A meeting was held for all APC members in the region, but I was not invited,” she said.

She alleged that she had to force her way into the meeting venue, where key party stakeholders and political leaders were gathered.

“I forced my way into the hall, where the Chairman of Obudu LGA and several dignitaries were present, including the incumbent representative for the constituency, Hon. Peter Akpanke of the House of Representatives,” she stated.

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Agbede-Ally further claimed that during the meeting, participants were informed that the Cross River State Governor had directed party members to support the incumbent lawmaker.

“During the meeting, I was told that the Cross River State governor had directed that Hon. Akpanke was supported, despite the fact that I and another aspirant were present and wished to contest,” she alleged.

The APC aspirant insisted that no voting process took place in her area, adding that party members were allegedly instructed to support Akpanke.

“No election was held to that effect even in my area. My people had confirmed they were directed to vote Peter Akpanke,” she said.