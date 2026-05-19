Togo Removes Visa Requirements For All Africans

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Togo has announced the removal of visa requirements for nationals of all African countries, allowing them to enter the country and stay for up to 30 days if they have a valid passport.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement issued by Togo’s Ministry of Security through its official X handle, describing the move as a historic step in strengthening African integration.

“Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.

“Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent,” the statement read.

The exemption applies at all entry points including land borders, airports and sea ports.

The ministry clarified that the visa-free policy does not override existing laws on irregular entry or illegal stay, and that all standard immigration, security and public health requirements remain in force.

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Travellers are however still required to complete a travel declaration on the Togolese government’s official platform at least 24 hours before arrival in order to obtain a travel slip to be presented at border posts.

The policy puts Togo among a handful of African nations that have moved to dismantle entry barriers for fellow Africans. There had been calls for deeper continental integration under the African Union’s free movement agenda.

The statement added that Togo seeks to become a regional hub for services, business, culture and human exchange at the heart of Africa.

Rwanda has implemented a similar visa-free policy in recent years. Nigeria responded by granting Rwandan nationals a 30-day visa exemption.

Previously, only citizens of the fifteen Economic Community of West African States member countries enjoyed visa-free access to Togo under the 1979 ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons.

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The new policy extends the openness to all 54 African nations.