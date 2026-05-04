U.S. Lifts Visa Freeze On Foreign Doctors, Nigerians Among Beneficiaries

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The United States has lifted a months long visa processing freeze affecting foreign trained doctors, a move expected to ease pressure on hospitals and allow hundreds of stranded physicians, including Nigerians, to return to work.

The change, reflected in a recent update on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, exempts medical doctors from restrictions that had stalled visa renewals, work authorisation and residency applications since January 2026. There has been no formal announcement from authorities.

The suspension was part of wider immigration measures introduced earlier this year, which disrupted the status of thousands of foreign professionals across multiple sectors. In healthcare, the impact was immediate. Some doctors were placed on administrative leave, while others faced the risk of losing their jobs due to expired documentation.

Under the policy, affected physicians were unable to renew visas or process immigration paperwork, leaving hospitals, particularly in underserved areas, struggling to maintain staffing levels.

Medical groups had warned that the restrictions could worsen existing workforce shortages. In a joint appeal to U.S. authorities, several professional associations raised concerns about barriers preventing qualified foreign doctors from entering or remaining in the country.

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The reversal comes as the United States continues to grapple with a significant physician shortfall, especially in primary care. Foreign trained doctors play a critical role in filling these gaps, with many working in family medicine, internal medicine and paediatrics.

Nigerian doctors are among the largest groups of foreign medical professionals in the U.S., making the policy shift particularly significant for both the diaspora and Nigeria’s already strained health sector.

Despite the exemption, uncertainty remains. Many affected doctors are yet to receive direct communication on their individual cases, and broader immigration restrictions impacting other categories of applicants are still in place.