NRC Raises Alarm Over Abuja-Kaduna Rail Attack

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The Nigerian Railway Corporation has raised concerns over a series of attacks targeting its train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, describing the incidents as growing threats to passenger safety and national infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the corporation disclosed that the latest attack occurred near Kilometer 177, where suspected vandals allegedly pelted a moving train with stones, shattering the windscreen of the lead locomotive.

According to the NRC, the incident is part of a troubling pattern of repeated assaults recorded over the past two weeks in different parts of the route, including areas around Gidan Busa and Sarki Gora Village in Kakau District, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The corporation revealed that more than six separate attacks have so far been documented, worsening security concerns on one of the country’s major rail transport corridors.

NRC management warned that the continued assaults endanger passengers, damage railway assets, and threaten the sustainability of government investments in rail transportation.

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Despite the recurring security breaches, the corporation said train services remain operational, with additional safety measures and heightened surveillance deployed to protect commuters.

The agency also commended security operatives for ongoing efforts to secure the rail corridor, while stressing the need for stronger collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.

It urged residents living near railway tracks to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and resist acts capable of sabotaging critical public infrastructure.

The NRC maintained that protecting railway assets is a collective responsibility and warned that persistent attacks could disrupt service delivery if urgent preventive action is not taken.