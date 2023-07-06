KANO: Trouble For Ganduje As Anti-Graft Agency Confirms 2018 Dollar Videos, Summons Ex-Gov

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate-past governor of Kano State, has reportedly been summoned by the state’s anti-corruption agency over a 2018 video purporting him as collecting kickbacks from contractors engaged by his administration.

In October 2018, video clips reportedly recorded by spy camera were published by an online medium, Daily Nigerian, showing Ganduje allegedly receiving wads of dollar notes from a contractor.

The former governor was reported to have received $230,000 as part of a $5 million bribery deal agreed with contractors working for the state government.

The videos eventually earned the former Kano governor the epithet ‘Gandollar’ by social media users.

Five years after the videos were leaked, Ganduje has now been summoned by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) for questioning.

Although Ganduje’s administration had claimed that the videos were doctored, PCACC’s chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, announced on Thursday that forensic analysis confirmed the videos to be authentic.

“The authenticity of the videos had been confirmed,” Channels TV quoted Rimingado as saying during a public dialogue in Kano.

Rimingado explained further that PCACC’s inability to investigate Ganduje at the time was due to the immunity he had as a sitting governor.