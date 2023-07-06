BREAKING: INEC Files Charges Against Suspended Adamawa REC Hudu Yunusa-Ari

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially filed a six-count charge against Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) deployed for the last Adamawa governorship election.

The charges were presented at the Adamawa State High Court in Yola.

The controversy surrounding Mr. Yunusa-Ari started during the supplementary election in Adamawa state held on 16 April.

Despite ongoing vote counting, the REC declared Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election even though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Ahmadu Finitiri, was in the clear lead of the poll.

The six-count charge brought against Mr. Yunusa-Ari by INEC primarily revolves around the REC’s premature declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election and the disruption of the electoral process.

INEC’s decision to press charges against its REC came after receiving the case file of Hudu-Ari from the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement issued by INEC’s spokesman, Festus Okoye, reads: “As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.”