KANO: Vote Buyers Captured On Video As IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter To State

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in Kano state, reports of vote buying by political party agents, especially in Bakin Ruwa ward, Dala LGA, have emerged.

Advertisement

A video report by Human Angle showed the electorate collecting clothes and foodstuff from a yet-to-be-identified party agents at a ward.

Vote buying in Bakin Ruwa ward, Dala LGA, Kano, Northwest Nigeria. An electorate shows cloths, and foodstuff given to him in exchange for a vote. #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/BOIjXZXkDi — HumAngle_ (@HumAngle_) March 18, 2023

But in some LGAs, some of the voters were seen rejecting gifts and cash from party agents.

Meanwhile, to ensure a peaceful election process in the state, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba deployed a Surveillance Helicopter and other equipment to prevent or contain break down of law and order that may arise in the state.

This was disclosed by the Kano state police command.

Advertisement

“Kano State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel received a Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopter, additional Manpower, Operational Vehicles and Anti-riot equipment deployed to the State by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR ahead of March 18 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, today, 17th March 2023,” the command stated via its Facebook page.

The election in Kano may witness a tight race between the candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the All Progressives Congress.