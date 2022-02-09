Karmajiji Fire: Angry Youths Attacked Us For Coming Late–Abuja Fire Service

Firefighters from the Federal Capital Territory have explained their inability to mobilize quickly to the scene of a fire outbreak at Karmajiji, a shanty community along the airport road in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The fire outbreak had occurred around 1pm in Karmajiji, razing some of the houses before the youths succeeded in putting it out in the absence of the fire service.

But when the firemen arrived the scene, they were attacked by some angry youths who felt they were not responsive enough to their distress call.

Speaking on the attack, the FCT Fire Service Head of Operations, Amiola Adebayo, told THE WHISTLER that his men had to do U-turn with their truck after they were attacked by some boys for arriving late.

He stated that the delay in response was not from them, rather, it was because they received the distress call late.

He said, ” The fire incident occurred in a batcher been used as a residence.

Only the house (batcher) was affected and there was no life lost.

“The fire service was not called on time. Our men on arrival had to turn back as some angry boys attacked their truck. “

The cause of the fire was yet to be known as of the time of filing this report.