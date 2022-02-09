Katsina: 13 Kidnapped In Fresh Terrorist Attacks

No fewer than 13 people have been abducted following an incursion by terrorists at Bakori and Funtua Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The terrorists reportedly attacked three communities within the space of two days, looting the possessions of residents.

Among those kidnapped is Alhaji Umar, the village head of Cuga in Bakori LGA, whose abduction was confirmed by his eldest son, Abdullahi Umar.

“I was in my room because it was after 1 am. As I tried coming out, I met my father going towards the village centre where the shooting was coming from.

“The bandits returned with him into the house and looted the house before they left with him and others,” Abdullahi told The Nation.

Residents told the medium that the attacks started late Monday in Dukawa, Funtua LGA, where the armed men looted shops before they moved to Gidan Kanawa, where they killed three people.

The terrorists were said to have also killed an unspecified number of people in Cuga.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident and assured that security operatives were “on top of the situation”.

Communities in Katsina have witnessed several attacks since the year began. On February 3, no fewer than 17 people were reportedly killed by terrorists in five communities in the Malumfashi LGA of the state.

On February 2, terrorists invaded Daddara Liman in the Jibia LGA, killing the village head, Alhaji Jafaru Rabi’u, and four others. They had also abducted a lady.

On January 28, terrorists attacked Illela in Safana LGA and killed 12 people.