Katsina: Bandits Impose N10,000 Levy On Gold Site Operators After Adducting 11

Bandits in one of Katsina State communities have reportedly imposed the sum of N10,000 as levy for operating gold processing sites in the area.

The development followed the invasion of a site in Bakin Korama community in Magama Jibia on Thursday.

The Punch reports that the Chairman of the Katsina Minerals Processors, Tasi’u Abdullahi, confirmed the invasion of the site on Thursday night, where five operators were reportedly injured and 11 abducted.

Abdullahi further revealed that the abductors released one of the operators with a handwritten letter containing the imposition of the levy.

Abdullahi said, “On Thursday, bandits launched an attack around 8.10pm. They came through a neighbouring river. On arrival, they started collecting money from the people after a boy announced their arrival to people by shouting ‘bandits, bandits’.

“They killed two of our people, injured five others and kidnapped 11.

“I later received a report from a nearby village head that one of the kidnapped victims was eventually sent by the bandits with a handwritten letter saying that the attack launched by the hoodlums was just the beginning.

“They are, however, seeking our cooperation by always ensuring that we follow their policy.

“The policy is that the processing centres should be raising a contribution of N10,000. They also revealed that there are currently 11 people in their custody.”