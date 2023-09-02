Kelvin Ugwu, Ex-FRCN Broadcaster, Dies At 60

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Kelvin Ugwu, a veteran broadcaster and former news presenter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, has died.

Our correspondent gathered that Ugwu, popularly called Big Brother Kelvin, reportedly passed on during a brief illness.

He worked briefly as a broadcaster at Enugu State Broadcasting Corporation before joining FRCN where he retired some months ago.

Meanwhile, his community, Umundu, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been thrown into mourning.

Meletus Eze, a chieftain in the community, said, “We have lost one of our finest gentlemen. Kelvin grew from nothing to prominence. He excelled as an actor, and then a broadcaster. He is also a pastor and mediator. We are indeed shocked.”

“It is incredible!” says Dennis Okeke. “I know Kelvin for many years. He was always call and preached goodness. God knows why.”