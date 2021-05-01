Kidnap Suspect Killed In Enugu

22 SHARES Share Tweet

A combined team of a local vigilante group and the police killed a middle-aged man in Enugu for allegedly engaging in kidnapping, the state police command said weekend.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was among a kidnap syndicate alleged to be terrorizing motorists and residents along old Udi/Oji-River in the state.

They were intercepted by the combined forces of a local vigilante group and police operatives attached to Udi Police division on 21/04/2021 at about 2045hrs, according to the state police spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Mr Ndukwe said, “The suspects opened fire on the team and, in the ensuing gun duel, one of them was gunned down and later confirmed dead in the hospital. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary. Others escaped with bullet injuries.

“One cut-to-size locally-made double barrel gun with three live cartridges, one torchlight, one lighter, a pack of matches and items suspected to be charms were recovered from them.”

Every community in the state has a neighbourhood watch group to combat criminal activities, an Enugu-based security expert, Obinna Mgbuka, stated.