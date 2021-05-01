‘You’re Backing Pantami…We’ll Back Mbaka’ — Reactions Trail Presidency’s Response To Catholic Priest
Reactions have trailed the Presidency’s claim that reverend father Ejike Mbaka’s recent attack on President Muhammadu Buhari was because the cleric was turned down when he requested contracts as compensation for supporting the president’s election in 2015.
Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, had said that the Presidency decided not to make pictures of Mbaka’s visit and request to Buhari public to avoid embarrassing him.
Shehu stated this while reacting to Mbaka’s call for Buhari’s impeachment by the National Assembly.
The cleric, who prophesied Buhari’s victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, warned that “something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members” if the National Assembly should fail to impeach the president.
But in a statement titled “father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims to be” on Friday, Shehu said the cleric’s call for Buhari’s impeachment was his way of venting his anger against the president.
The presidential aide’s statement, however, sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.
Some said the Presidency should have accommodated Mbaka’s criticism of Buhari if it could defend Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, who had admitted to supporting activities of terrorists in the past.
Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.