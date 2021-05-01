‘You’re Backing Pantami…We’ll Back Mbaka’ — Reactions Trail Presidency’s Response To Catholic Priest

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Reactions have trailed the Presidency’s claim that reverend father Ejike Mbaka’s recent attack on President Muhammadu Buhari was because the cleric was turned down when he requested contracts as compensation for supporting the president’s election in 2015.

Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, had said that the Presidency decided not to make pictures of Mbaka’s visit and request to Buhari public to avoid embarrassing him.

Shehu stated this while reacting to Mbaka’s call for Buhari’s impeachment by the National Assembly.

The cleric, who prophesied Buhari’s victory over former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, warned that “something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members” if the National Assembly should fail to impeach the president.

But in a statement titled “father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims to be” on Friday, Shehu said the cleric’s call for Buhari’s impeachment was his way of venting his anger against the president.

The presidential aide’s statement, however, sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

Some said the Presidency should have accommodated Mbaka’s criticism of Buhari if it could defend Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, who had admitted to supporting activities of terrorists in the past.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

No Mbaka slander will be tolerated. You’re backing Pantami, we will back Mbaka jor. 😂 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 30, 2021

Rev Fr Mbaka could simply criticize Buhari behind closed doors and no one would hear it, but he took the risk of hard bashing to come out and call out the same Buhari he campaigned for. That's restitution. That's honorable. I commend him for that! — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 30, 2021

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Rev. Father Mbaka going to see the President with contractors. The questions should be on the competency or otherwise of the contractors not the visit



Father Mbaka attempted to make someone’s life richer. This is far better than blackmailing — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) May 1, 2021

Our Revered Father Mbaka crossed the Red Sea to Yemen, and realized it was not the Promised Land. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 29, 2021

Attacking Fr. Mbaka is anti-SE and Christianophobic. Let's be guided please. Na hustle e try hustle, e no kill person. The person wey kee person still dey there, nobody dey disturb am. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) April 30, 2021

So because Mbaka allegedly asked for contracts, it is okay for terrorists to keep killing us? Pls make me understand Garba’s message. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) May 1, 2021

The Presidency and Father Mbaka are nothing but blackmailers and scammers. They don’t deserve the attention of Nigerians. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 30, 2021

I will not tolerate any Rev. Father Mbaka Slander. Be warned!



Asking for contract is not a crime. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 30, 2021

I will be the last person to defend Mbaka, I remember how this man embarrassed @PeterObi during the 2019 election. He was practically Insulting peter obi, because he refused to make public donation to his ministry.



Mbaka is a disgrace to the body of christ. Rubbish!! — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) April 30, 2021

Garba Shehu using an event that happened few weeks ago to blackmail Father Mbaka is ridiculous to say the least. Mbaka was young and naive when he negotiated for contracts, but now he has matured and should be given another chance. Hence, any attack on him is an attack on South. — Premier (@SodiqTade) April 30, 2021

Any attack on Father Mbaka is Anti-South and Anti-Christ.



I repeat,

Any attack on Father Mbaka is Anti-South and Anti-Christ. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) April 30, 2021