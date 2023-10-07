Kidnapped Reverend Father Rescued In Anambra

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three kidnapped victims, including a Catholic priest, were rescued in Anambra State, the state police command announced on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the rescue operation was carried out by the Police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on 6th October, 2023.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the abductees were being held at the camp of the kidnappers located at Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA of the state.

According to him, “Three abducted persons, including a Reverend Father, were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three pump action guns were recovered. Three suspects were arrested.

“Also recovered were stolen camouflage uniform, Biafran flag, several handsets, flash drives and sim cards that will aid comprehensive investigations and prosecution.”

He said the gang was responsible for the spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times. The abducted victims were all kidnapped this month, he added.

“The raid on insurgents’ camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal hideout,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.