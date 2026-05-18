Kidnappers Behead Oyo Teacher

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents of Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been thrown into mourning following the killing of one of the teachers abducted from Community High School by suspected bandits.

The victim, identified as Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly killed by his captors days after he was kidnapped alongside other staff and students of the school.

A disturbing video allegedly released by the abductors on Sunday and obtained by journalists on Monday showed the teacher tied up and forced to speak before he was murdered.

The development has heightened fears over the safety of the remaining victims still being held captive.

Residents of the community, relatives of the abducted victims and concerned indigenes have since appealed to security agencies and the Oyo State Government to intensify efforts to secure the release of those still in captivity.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, expressed the governor’s condolences to the family of the deceased teacher.

Olanrewaju said the state government was committed to rescuing the remaining victims through both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.

According to him, security operatives have already recorded some breakthroughs in the investigation, with about six suspects arrested in connection with the abduction.

He said some of those arrested were suspected to be informants and logistics suppliers for the kidnappers, while three other persons of interest were apprehended by another security outfit in the state.

The governor’s aide also sympathised with the families of soldiers, Amotekun operatives and local vigilantes who lost their lives during rescue efforts.

Advertisement

He disclosed that the operatives died after encountering Improvised Explosive Devices allegedly planted by the abductors during the operation.

Olanrewaju added that injured security personnel were responding to treatment, assuring that the government would provide adequate medical care for them.

Appealing for calm and patience, he assured families of the abducted victims that the government remained committed to ensuring their safe return.

“What we know right now is that seven teachers in all were abducted. And, unfortunately, we got a video this morning that one of the teachers, I understand, the mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists,” he said.

The gunmen had invaded the school on Friday, May 15, and abducted the principal, several teachers and some students.