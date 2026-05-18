Oyo Students’ Abduction: Makinde Confirms Teacher’s killing, Arrest Of Suspects

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Gov. Seyi Makinde has confirmed the killing of one of the teachers and the arrest of six suspects related to the kidnapping incident at Ahoro-Esinele Community, Oyo State.

Makinde said this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan on Monday.

He expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and assured his government would explore both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to rescue others in the kidnappers’ den.

He equally sympathised with the family members of the tactical team of soldiers, Amotekun Corps and local vigilantes, who lost their lives in the rescue operation.

According to him, the operatives lost their lives when they ran into Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), planted by the abductors.

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He stated that the wounded security personnel were responding positively to treatment and that the government would spare no cost in taking care of them.

He appealed to the victims’ relatives, religious bodies and other interested parties to exercise patience, promising that the government will rescue and reunite the victims with their families.

“So, please, there may not be quick fixes, but we will continue to endeavour to push ourselves to the limit to resolve this quickly.

“What we know right now is that seven teachers in all were abducted. And, unfortunately, we got a video this morning that one of the teachers, I understand, the mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists,” he stated.

Makinde, however, said the government has achieved some success with the operation, with some individuals already arrested in connection with the situation.

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“Well, from the information available from the Commissioner of Police, about six individuals have been arrested within the locality.

“Some of them, we believe, are perhaps informants or people running logistics for the terrorists.

“Also, three individuals of interest have been arrested by another security outfit within the state,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the need to engage neighbouring states to curb the influx of terrorists into Oyo State.

“We must appreciate the fact that with the pressure on the terrorists and the bandits in the North-West and the North-East, they will keep moving southwards.

“So, we are talking.

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“The Governor of Kwara has spoken to me, but the problem that we have is when you have pressure in one place, we must be prepared on this side to, also, either repel or neutralise terrorists fleeing the pressure point,” the governor added.

He also assured the citizens that they would be kept abreast of progress in the rescue operation through a daily briefing.