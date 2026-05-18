Military Airstrikes Kill 20 ISIS/ISWAP Terrorists In Borno — DHQ

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Defence Headquarters Official Insignia
Defence Headquarters Official Insignia

The Defence Headquarters says coordinated airstrikes in the Metele general area of Borno have killed more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters in continued counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

The DHQ in collaboration with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), said the strikes were executed following credible intelligence on the movement and convergence of terrorist elements in the area.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja, by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba.

Uba said that the operations formed part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them safe havens in the country.

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He also said the latest strikes followed earlier operations that led to the neutralisation of a senior ISIS commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

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According to him, the ongoing offensive is aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities, disrupting their operations, and maintaining pressure on insurgent groups across the North-East theatre.

”The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to aggressively defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the nation.”

He added that troops would relentlessly pursue all terrorist elements threatening communities, stressing that there would be ”no safe haven for terrorists anywhere within Nigeria”.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustained air and ground operations in collaboration with international partners to restore lasting peace in affected regions.

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