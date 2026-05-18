Court Grants Justice Crack N5m Bail

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The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to social media activist Justice Chidiebere, widely known as Justice Crack, in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, delivering the ruling on Monday, held that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court at a fixed address for at least four years and must deposit proof of residence, either through a tenancy agreement or certificate of occupancy, at the court registry.

The surety is also required to be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15, with evidence of at least three months’ salary payments, a letter of authentication from the immediate head of department, and proof of pensionable employment.

The court further directed that the surety must depose to an affidavit of means and submit a recent passport photograph, while Chidiebere is to deposit his international passport with the court.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/253/2026, stems from Chidiebere’s arrest by the Nigerian Army in late April after he posted viral videos criticising the feeding conditions of soldiers deployed to conflict zones.

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He was later arraigned by the Department of State Services on a three-count charge bordering on cybercrime, breach of public peace and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty. The Attorney General of the Federation subsequently took over prosecution of the case from the DSS.

Monday’s ruling followed weeks of legal back-and-forth in the matter, as proceedings on his bail application suffered repeated setbacks, including a clash between two members of his legal team on May 14 over who had the authority to lead his defence.

The disagreement forced the withdrawal of an earlier bail application and led the court to adjourn the matter until Monday for a fresh hearing.

His arrest drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups and activists, with allegations of torture and enforced disappearance levelled against the military.

The Nigerian Army, however, denied the allegations, maintaining that his arrest was connected to alleged incitement and conduct capable of undermining military discipline and national security.