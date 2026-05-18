NDC Ends Presidential Forms Sale, Extends Deadline For Others

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially ended the sale and collection of expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidency.

The party, however, granted a one-week extension to aspirants contesting other key elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was made known through a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu where the NDC announced that the deadline, earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has now been shifted to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the extension affects aspirants seeking tickets for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions.

The party maintained that no further extension would be granted, urging aspirants to adhere strictly to the revised timeline.

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According to the NDC timetable, screening of aspirants who have obtained and completed their forms will run from May 19 to May 26, while the collection and submission of nomination forms for those cleared will take place between May 20 and May 26.

“All aspirants are expected to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues across the country with relevant documents,” they said.

According to the Enekweizu, the party has directed that all documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six copies each, stressing that the screening exercise would be guided by factors including the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity and competence, as well as the character of aspirants.

“All aspirants are expected to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues across the country, as earlier advertised, with the following documents: Educational certificates; birth certificate or declaration of age; Four (4) recent passport photographs; Copy of voter’s identification card; NDC membership card; Copy of his/her CV (Curriculum Vitae)

“All documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six (6) copies each.

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“Screening shall be based, among other criteria, on the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity and competence of aspirants and character.” the statement read.

It added that the screening committee is directed to take into consideration the party’s affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

It further encouraged aspirants to embrace consensus-building, stressing that only aspirants cleared through the screening process would be eligible to purchase nomination forms.