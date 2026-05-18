Lakurawa Ambush Claims Seven Soldiers in Sokoto

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Seven soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto State, in what security sources described as a tragic reminder of the sacrifices troops continue to make in the fight against insecurity in the North-West.

The soldiers lost their lives at Runji village, about 10 kilometres from Illela town in Illela Local Government Area, after coming under heavy attack while returning from a military operation against a Lakurawa hideout on Saturday evening.

Local sources said the troops had earlier launched a successful assault on the terrorists’ camp using three military vehicles, an operation believed to have inflicted significant casualties on the armed group.

However, trouble reportedly began when one of the military vehicles developed a mechanical fault as the soldiers were heading back to their base in Illela, forcing some of the troops to stop along the route to repair it.

A source familiar with the incident said the terrorists, apparently seeking revenge for the earlier raid on their hideout, mobilised and trailed the soldiers before launching the ambush.

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“The attackers came on about 30 motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three heavily armed fighters,” the source disclosed.

According to him, the assailants met the soldiers while the faulty vehicle was being repaired, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted for some time.

Another account indicated that the soldiers had abandoned the faulty vehicle and were trekking back to their base with the assistance of a civilian guide familiar with the terrain when the terrorists struck.

“The Lakurawa ambushed them on the way, killing seven soldiers and the civilian assisting them”

A resident of Illela, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said six soldiers were initially confirmed dead at the scene, while the body of another soldier was later recovered from a nearby bush.

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“We saw seven corpses altogether after the incident. Another body was discovered the following day,” the resident said.

Security sources confirmed that the remains of the slain soldiers had been evacuated to Sokoto, while a government official disclosed that a senior military officer, believed to be a lieutenant, was among those killed.

The spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, and the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman, declined comments on the incident.

However, a senior military officer confirmed the attack and described the loss as regrettable.

“Yes, we recorded a regrettable casualty over the weekend around Illela. Immediate tactical reinforcements have since been deployed to the area, while aggressive intelligence-led operations are ongoing to track and neutralise the terrorists responsible,” the officer said.

The officer added that the identities of the deceased soldiers would not be released until their families had been officially informed.

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“In line with military tradition, we cannot disclose the identities of our fallen heroes until their next of kin have been duly notified.

“We urge the media to respect the privacy of the affected families and refrain from publishing unverified casualty figures. Attention should instead be focused on the sacrifices and commitment of our troops”