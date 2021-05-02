Kidnappers Of Nasarawa Lawmaker’s Brother Demand N10 Million

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr John Osewu’s younger brother, Jibrin Ede, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Mr Ede, who is a councillor representing Agbashi electoral ward in the Doma Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday on his way to Okpata community in Doma LGA to meet a friend.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the state house of assembly member Osewu said : “My younger brother was abducted on Saturday when he was on his way to Okpata community in Doma LGA to see a friend.”

According to the lawmaker, his brother’s abductors are demanding N10 million ransom, an amount he said he could not afford.

“I don’t know where to get this huge amount of money, ”he said.

The lawmaker further said the last time he spoke with his younger brother, “he was shouting and lamenting at the same time that his two legs were swollen due to the trekking with the kidnappers into a forest.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ranham Nansel, said the command was yet to get an official report on the matter.

However, the Nasarawa State Government has condemned the abduction.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah, assured the state government’s commitment to ensure that the kidnapped councillor is released unhurt.

He said : “As a government, we condemn in strong terms the kidnap of the victim. Security operatives will definitely spring into action to ensure his release.

“Criminals are human beings and they live around us. But sometimes we don’t want to expose them because they may be our relatives and that is why criminality is on the increase in the country.

“We are urging residents of the state to always give the government and security operatives useful information that will assist us to serve the people better,” he added.