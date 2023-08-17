Kidnapping: Cross River To Enforce Death Penalty As Gov Otu Pledges Reward For Whistleblowers

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has taken a strong stance against the rising kidnapping and criminal activities within the state.

Advertisement

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for new commissioners in Calabar, Otu announced a crackdown on criminals and urged law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute offenders in accordance with state laws.

Otu expressed his frustration with the prevailing insecurity, emphasizing that the safety of the state is everyone’s responsibility.

He encouraged citizens to provide information about suspicious individuals in their communities and assured their protection. The governor also pledged rewards for valuable information that leads to the arrest of criminals.

“Let’s take responsibility for the security of our dear state because these people are not foreigners but those around us. We are going to put a fee on whistleblowing. Anybody you suspect in your neighborhood, please pass on the information and you will be protected,” the governor was quoted as saying by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

The governor directed security heads to utilize all available resources to swiftly put an end to these criminal acts, secure the release of hostages, and restore the state’s peace and reputation.

Advertisement

Citing the Cross River State Kidnapping Prohibition Law of 2016, Otu outlined stringent penalties for kidnappers, including death by hanging and lengthy imprisonment for attempted kidnappings. He affirmed his commitment to enforcing these laws rigorously to eradicate criminal activities.

Otu conveyed his determination to end the era of insecurity, asserting that the time for change is now. He expressed his willingness to collaborate with various stakeholders to alleviate the impact of economic challenges without resorting to criminal actions.