Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has appointed veteran journalist, Kunle Somorin, as his Chief Press Secretary.

Somorin’s engagement makes it Governor Abiodun’s first appointment since his swearing-in as Ogun governor on May 29.

Until his appointment, Somorin was the editor-in-chief of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

His appointment was announced by the Ogun state Head of Service, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, on Thursday.

Bisiriyu noted that new Chief Press Secretary had served as the London Bureau Chief of This Day Newspapers and brings a lot of experience and important journalism skills to the table.

Speaking in a phone interview with THE WHISTLER, Somorin promised prompt dissemination of information from the office of the governor and Ogun state at large.

“The public will get prompt and detailed information about developments happening across everywhere in Ogun state,” said the new CPS.

Somorin holds a B. Ed (Hons) degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt and Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He is currently pursuing his PhD in Communications at the University of Technology in Sydney Australia. The new Chief Press Secretary is an experienced editor with a rich work history in the media industry.

Somorin is skilled in Editing, Public Speaking, Journalism, and Strategic Communications, He is a strong media and communication professional who has been privileged to work as the Director General (Research & Public Communications), Governor’s Office, Niger State (2012-2015) and as Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives (2003-2007).

He was born on the 7th of May,1967 and hails from Obafemi/Owode Local Government area of Ogun state.