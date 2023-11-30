Knowledge Capacity In Nigeria’s Aviation Sector Very Low- Chris Aligbe Raises Alarm

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chris Aligbe the Chief Executive Officer of Belujane Konzult and the former General Manager, Public Affairs, defunct Nigeria Airways has decried that the knowledge gap in the Nigerian aviation industry is at an all-time low, which he ascribed as a reason for spike in safety issues.

Aligbe raised the alarm on Wednesday during a monitored interview on Arise Tv.

In November 2023 alone, there have been more than two incidents of aircraft skidding off the runways.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the incident that an Abuja-bound United Nigeria Airlines aircraft left the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and landed in Asaba.

This led to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, summoning the heads of aviation agencies including, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau among others over safety concerns.

Aligbe said, “We are worried for the simple fact that, yes, all is not well with our industry. Quite some giant strides have been made. I’m happy with the way our airlines are acquiring new aircraft. It is no longer the days of Sosoliso (Airline) and the rest of them when we have aged aircraft.

“But I see the profession as of yesterday appears to have been much more diligent than those who are managing today. People in the industry today should sit and learn. What happened with the airline that landed from Lagos to Asaba instead of Abuja is completely unheard of.

“But it sues lack of capacity. You know, when we talk about capacity in the industry, people think it is only the number of aircraft. It is not. First is knowledge capacity. If you don’t have the knowledge capacity, you are not on (track).

“(Knowledge capacity) is very low. I can tell you that. Let us not be arrogant, but we took our time to learn the rules. What you find today is that somebody’s special area is maybe security and airline operation and when you call him, he will give every story of the industry and give the impression that he knows very much about the industry which is not true.”

He said the Minister of Aviation Keyamo “means well for the industry”, however, Aligbe advised the minister to consult those who have adequate knowledge of the industry.