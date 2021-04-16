Kogi, Abia, Taraba At Bottom As Nigeria Vaccinates 1 Million People Against COVID-19

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Six weeks after Nigeria kicked off nationwide roll out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, over 1,051,096 people have received their first shots of the vaccine.

Data released via Twitter by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Thursday showed that 52.2% of the agency’s target proportion for vaccination had been covered.

The Federal Government begun the immunization process on March 5 at the National Hospital, while states joined from March 9 and beyond.

The NPHCDA data also showed that Kogi, Abia and Taraba were the states with the lowest number of vaccinated residents.

According to the report, Kogi had vaccinated 5,952 since it commenced the process eight days ago, taking the bottom position.

Followed closely was Abia with 6,506; Taraba with 7,714 and Ebonyi State with 8,587 respectively. However, Lagos led with a total of 193,794 vaccinated persons in the state.

The NPHCDA further disclosed that Kwara was the only state that had vaccinated more than the 50 per cent eligible population required for the first dose.

The data was compiled from the system dashboard of the Electronic Management of Immunisation Data (EMID) of the agency.