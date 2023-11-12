Kogi Decides: APC’s Ododo Leads Ajaka, Dino As INEC Announces Results In 15 LGAs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started announcing the final results of the Kogi governorship election which was held on Saturday.
Results announced so far show that Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress and Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are leading.
Election results from the 21 Local Government Areas will be announced a the INEC office in Lokoja amid tight security.
THE WHISTLER reported that on Saturday, INEC suspended the collation of results in 9 wards in Photo/Magongo LGA following incidents of electoral malpractice.
Below are the results announced so far:
Mopamoro LGA,
Accreditated voters – 9,193
APC – 5,077
PDP – 1,562
SDP – 253
Adavi LGA
Accreditation voters – 103,251
APC – 101,156
PDP – 1,005
SDP – 268
Ofu LGA
Accredited voters – 36,087
APC – 5,245
PDP – 293
SDP – 28,768
Kotonkarfi LGA
Accredited voters: 27,184
APC: 14,769
SDP: 8,441
PDP: 2974
Bassa LGA
Accredited voters: 22,276
APC: 9,515
SDP: 7,543
PDP: 3,605
Omala LGA
Accredited voters: 22,538
APC : 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP:18,160
Idah LGA
APC : 2033
PDP: 271
SDP:20,059
Accredited voters: 23,044
Dekina LGA
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 60,588
APC – 9174
PDP – 498
SDP – 47,480
Ijumu LGA
APC : 10,524
PDP:6,909
SDP:356
Accredited voters: 20,405
Yagba East local government
APC : 7,096
PDP: 2,615
SDP:312
Accredited voters: 18,001
Yagba west local governmen
APC : 7,969
PDP:3,010
SDP:1,002
Accredited voters: 17,152
Kabba Bunu local government
APC : 12,376
PDP: 8,566
SDP:942
Accredited voters:24,242
Okehi local government
APC : 53,062
PDP: 2,722
SDP:153
Registered voters : 94,456
Accredited voters: 57,243
OKENE LG:
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 141,898
APC – 138,416
PDP – 1,463
SDP – 271
ANKPA LG:
REGISTERED VOTERS – 180,095
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 57,650
APC – 8,707
PDP – 3,654
SDP – 43,258