Kogi Decides: APC’s Ododo Leads Ajaka, Dino As INEC Announces Results In 15 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started announcing the final results of the Kogi governorship election which was held on Saturday.

Results announced so far show that Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress and Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are leading.

Election results from the 21 Local Government Areas will be announced a the INEC office in Lokoja amid tight security.

THE WHISTLER reported that on Saturday, INEC suspended the collation of results in 9 wards in Photo/Magongo LGA following incidents of electoral malpractice.

Below are the results announced so far:

Mopamoro LGA,

Accreditated voters – 9,193

APC – 5,077

PDP – 1,562

SDP – 253

Adavi LGA

Accreditation voters – 103,251

APC – 101,156

PDP – 1,005

SDP – 268

Ofu LGA

Accredited voters – 36,087

APC – 5,245

PDP – 293

SDP – 28,768

Kotonkarfi LGA

Accredited voters: 27,184

APC: 14,769

SDP: 8,441

PDP: 2974

Bassa LGA

Accredited voters: 22,276

APC: 9,515

SDP: 7,543

PDP: 3,605

Omala LGA

Accredited voters: 22,538

APC : 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP:18,160

Idah LGA

APC : 2033

PDP: 271

SDP:20,059

Accredited voters: 23,044

Dekina LGA

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 60,588

APC – 9174

PDP – 498

SDP – 47,480

Ijumu LGA

APC : 10,524

PDP:6,909

SDP:356

Accredited voters: 20,405

Yagba East local government

APC : 7,096

PDP: 2,615

SDP:312

Accredited voters: 18,001

Yagba west local governmen

APC : 7,969

PDP:3,010

SDP:1,002

Accredited voters: 17,152

Kabba Bunu local government

APC : 12,376

PDP: 8,566

SDP:942

Accredited voters:24,242

Okehi local government

APC : 53,062

PDP: 2,722

SDP:153

Registered voters : 94,456

Accredited voters: 57,243

OKENE LG:

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 141,898

APC – 138,416

PDP – 1,463

SDP – 271

ANKPA LG:

REGISTERED VOTERS – 180,095

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 57,650

APC – 8,707

PDP – 3,654

SDP – 43,258