Imo: Uzodimma Re-Elected Because He ‘Delivered Beyond Expectations’ — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the victory of Governor Hope Uzodinma at Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state.

Uzodinma was on Sunday declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 540,308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, who polled 71,503 votes and that of the Labour Party (LP), Athan Achonu that garnered a total of 64, 081 votes.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the re-election of the governor was an affirmation on his performance since assuming office in 2020.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday in London, United Kingdom.

He said: “I congratulate my brother and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election. I am glad that Governor Hope Uzodinma was returned by the good people of Imo State after a convincing victory over his opponents as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the poll.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election affirms his administration’s good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

“The APC candidate’s victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 vote margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Imo State because they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. It is an assurance to us that the APC government at the state and national levels is doing something right. We know there are areas of improvement and we are determined to ensure that we give Nigerians the best they deserve.”

Sanwo-Olu also commended President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for the gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said Tinubu deserved commendation for deepening democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria, considering successes recorded in the Imo governorship election and gubernatorial polls in Kogi and Bayelsa States.