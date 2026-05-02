Three Health Workers Die In Kwara Road Crash After Workers’ Day

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Three members of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria in Ekiti Local Government Area have died in a lone road crash along the Oke-Onigbin–Omu-Aran highway in Kwara State.

The victims were returning from Workers’ Day celebrations in Ilorin when the accident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kabir Kazeem, said the crash involved a commercial Mazda bus with registration number ARP627KY.

He explained that the accident was caused by overspeeding, which led to a tyre burst and subsequent loss of control by the driver.

“Seven persons were involved in the crash, comprising three males and four females. Unfortunately, three of the female passengers died instantly,” he said.

FRSC rescue teams were deployed to the scene, evacuating the injured and the bodies of the deceased to a hospital in Omu-Aran for treatment and further procedures.

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Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area, Awelewa Gabriel, described the loss as devastating, noting that the victims were dedicated health workers who died while returning from a national event.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Nusirat Elelu, said the deceased were actively involved in the ongoing polio immunisation campaign and their contributions would be sorely missed.

She added that the injured victims are currently receiving treatment, while offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing the survivors a speedy recovery.

The FRSC has reiterated the need for motorists to obey speed limits and ensure proper vehicle maintenance to prevent avoidable accidents.