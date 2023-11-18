Kwara Female Student Hacked To Death By Unknown Person

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Higher National Diploma female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, in Kwara State, Toyin Bamidele has been allegedly hacked to death by unknown persons.

Bamidele, a student of Food Technology was allegedly hacked to death in her rented apartment outside the campus on Thursday.

The institution’s acting head of Public Relations Unit, Mrs. Folake Oyinloye, while confirming the incident, stated that the management condemned the inhumane act in strong terms, as it is strange in the polytechnic community.

She added that the management, in conjunction with security agencies, had commenced an investigation into the murder to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

“While the circumstances behind the incident remain unknown, investigations are currently ongoing to reveal the identity of the evil occurrence by the appropriate security agencies and, as a matter of urgency, to fish out the culprits.

“Her demise is an irreparable loss to the entire management and Staff of the Polytechnic.

“The management somberly condoles with her family, friends, and the Department of Food Technology for the great loss and urges anyone who has useful information on this occurrence to report to Security Agents.

“The management prays to God to repose her soul, grant her eternal rest and uphold her family to bear the loss,” she said.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Victor Olaiya, is yet to comment on the incident.