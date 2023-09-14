Labour Party Campaign DG Beheaded In Abia

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Maduka Zachary, the Director General of Dr Amaobi Ogah Campaign Council member representing Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency has been killed by unknown gunmen in Uturu Abia State.

Maduka, a chieftain of the Labour Party and campaign Director General of Labour Party for Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency, was killed and beheaded .

The Labour Party DG who goes by the nickname “Power Zac” was said to have been killed and beheaded in his country home in Uturu. The gunmen made away with his decapitated head.

The Election Tribunal had set aside the victory of his principal Dr Amaobi Ogah and Ordered INEC to withdraw his Certificate of Return.

Zachary is an ardent member of the security team fighting notorious kidnappers terrorising the Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government axis of Abia State.

Late Maduka Zachary

According to multiple sources from the community, Zachary was relaxing with his friends and associate at a drinking spot in his community Akpukpa in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area when men numbering up to 10 stormed the area.

The men were said to have shot sporadically when they arrived at the drinking spot while people scamper for safety.

Zachary who was said to have attempted to resist them, also took to his heels when he discovered they they had superior fire power.

The gunmen ran after him, beheaded him and left with his head

All effort to contact the Police PPRO DSP Maureen Chiamaka Chinaka in Abia State through calls and messages sent to her WhatsApp line proved abortive