Labour Party Campaign DG Beheaded In Abia

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Gunmen

Chief Maduka Zachary, the Director General of Dr Amaobi Ogah Campaign Council member representing Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency has been killed by unknown gunmen in Uturu Abia State.

Advertisement

Maduka, a chieftain of the Labour Party and campaign Director General of Labour Party for Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency, was killed and beheaded .

The Labour Party DG who goes by the nickname “Power Zac” was said to have been killed and beheaded in his country home in Uturu. The gunmen made away with his decapitated head.

The Election Tribunal had set aside the victory of his principal Dr Amaobi Ogah and Ordered INEC to withdraw his Certificate of Return.

Zachary is an ardent member of the security team fighting notorious kidnappers terrorising the Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government axis of Abia State.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

‘PDP Asked Us If We Have Money To Pursue Our Victories’ – Enugu LP Chair Reacts To Tribunal Verdicts

Nigeria

Otti Sets Up Help Desk To Resolve Salary Arrears Complaints In Abia

Advertisement

Late Maduka Zachary
Late Maduka Zachary

According to multiple sources from the community, Zachary was relaxing with his friends and associate at a drinking spot in his community Akpukpa in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area when men numbering up to 10 stormed the area.

The men were said to have shot sporadically when they arrived at the drinking spot while people scamper for safety.

Zachary who was said to have attempted to resist them, also took to his heels when he discovered they they had superior fire power.

The gunmen ran after him, beheaded him and left with his head

Advertisement

All effort to contact the Police PPRO DSP Maureen Chiamaka Chinaka in Abia State through calls and messages sent to her WhatsApp line proved abortive

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement