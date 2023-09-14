‘I Received Another Beating Of My Life This Morning’ — Mother Of Four In Abuja Seeks Divorce From Abusive Husband

In a heart-wrenching plea, one Mrs Ngozi O. has approached the FCT Customary Court in Bwari, Abuja, seeking the dissolution of her 11-year-long marriage with Mr Benjamin O.

The woman’s request stemmed from the alleged relentless physical abuse she endured at the hands of her husband.

In the formal petition, filed as FCT/CC/CV/BWR/60/2023, and obtained by THE WHISTLER, Mrs. O. describes her husband as “highly temperamental,” asserting that any disagreement often escalates into violence.

The couple was united in matrimony in 2012 in accordance with the Igbo Native laws and customs of Ugbene in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and are blessed with four children over the years.

Ngozi asserts that she has previously reported her husband’s abusive behaviour to the police station at Bwari Divisional Headquarters, where he provided a written undertaking to abstain from further violence.

Regrettably, her hope for a safer environment was short-lived.

In a recent incident that left her traumatized, Ngozi revealed that she was brutally attacked when she questioned her husband about the use of hot water that was intended for their children.

Her husband allegedly assaulted her with a piece of 2×2 wood, striking her head and body repeatedly, an ordeal that led their eldest child to seek help from a concerned neighbour.

Ngozi is now seeking the intervention of the Court to secure her safety and that of her children.

Her requests include:

A formal decree of divorce and the accompanying divorce certificate. Custody of their children. An order requiring the Respondent to bear the financial responsibility for the children’s education, medical expenses, housing, and a monthly maintenance allowance of N50,000. A restraining order prohibiting the Respondent from visiting her place of work and demanding that he stay away from her.

A hearing date for the application is pending.