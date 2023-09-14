US Accuses China Of Using Trade, Military, Technological Powers To Reshape International Economic Order

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has admitted that China is its biggest threat and that it has the capacity to reshape international order with its huge economic, technological and military resources.

Advertisement

Blinken also accused China of conniving with Russia to meddle with international diplomacy in a manner that has made countries and citizens to lose faith in international economic order.

The US Secretary of State made the allegation in his remarks to the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), titled, ‘The Power and Purpose of American Diplomacy in a New Era.’

The US and China are the biggest economies in the world with nominal Gross Domestic Product of $25.4trn and $18.1trn respectively.

China has begun expanding relations in Africa and the Middle East, posing a significant threat to the US.

The US faces threats from China and Russia-led BRICS who are now considering to boycott the US dollars and create a currency for members to trade.

Advertisement

Blinken said, “The People’s Republic of China poses the most significant long-term challenge because it not only aspires to reshape the international order, it increasingly has the economic, the

diplomatic, the military, the technological power to do just that.

“And Beijing and Moscow are working together to make the world safe for autocracy through their ‘no limits partnership.’

“As this competition ramps up, many countries are hedging their bets. The influence of non-state actors is growing – from corporations whose resources rival those of national governments; to NGOs providing services to hundreds of millions of people; to terrorists with the capacity to inflict catastrophic harm; to transnational criminal organizations trafficking illicit drugs, weapons, human beings.”

Blinken admitted that international cooperation has become more complex adding, “Not only because of rising geopolitical tensions, but also because of the mammoth scale of global problems like the climate crisis, food insecurity, mass migration and displacement.”

According to Blinken, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is the most immediate and the most acute threat to the international order enshrined in the UN charter.

Advertisement

“Countries and citizens are losing faith in the international economic order, their confidence rattled by systemic flaws: A handful of governments that used rule-shattering subsidies, stolen IP, and other market-distorting practices to gain an unfair advantage in key sectors.

“Technology and globalization that hollowed out and displaced entire industries, and policies that failed to do enough to help out the workers and communities that were left behind,” said Blinken.

He said the US is taking critical bilateral relationships to a new level as it hopes to transform the G7 into the steering committee for the world’s most advanced democracies.

Blinken said the US and G7 members will combine political and economic muscle to not only address the issues affecting our people – but also to offer countries outside the G7 better ways to deliver for their people.

Africa was not left behind in Blinkens address as he said the US is making a series of transformative investments in the Lobito corridor which is a band of development connecting Africa, from Angola’s port of Lobito, across the DRC, to Zambia – with a new port, new rail lines and roads, new green power projects, new high-speed internet.

“The project will deliver 500 megawatts of power – enough to provide electricity for more than 2 million people, cut around 900,000 tons of carbon emissions every year, create thousands of jobs for Africans, thousands more for Americans, and bring critical minerals like copper and cobalt to global markets.

Advertisement

“When I visited Kinshasa last year, President Tshisekedi said that Lobito is the choice that they’ve been waiting for – a chance to break from the exploitative, extractive development deals that they had had to accept for far too long,” Blinken said.