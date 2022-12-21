Yul Edochie Boasts To First Wife In Apology Letter: ‘I’ve Done 99 Things Right’

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has boasted about being a good husband and an exceptional father in an apology note he wrote to his first wife, May, for marrying his colleague Judy Austin as a second wife.

Edochie in April took to his Instagram page to announce his marriage to Judy after she got pregnant for him and delivered a baby boy.

May has, however, made it clear on several occasions that she doesn’t subscribe to polygamy and would not be forced into a polygamous union.

Edochie on Wednesday publicly tendered an apology to her in an Instagram post that suggests that she has refused to forgive him for cheating and marrying another wife.

The actor, who noted that he has been apologising to May ever since the issue was brought to the public, bragged about how he has supported his first wife’s “hustle” and done “99 things right” as a husband.

He wrote, “To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times. I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I.

“But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no. I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father.

“I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children to date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone. Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect.

“I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God. I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma (Good woman forgive). We can live peacefully and happily.”