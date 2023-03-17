Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu Cautions Traditional Rulers Against Infringement On Rights Of Citizens

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned traditional rulers against infringing on the rights of citizens.

Advertisement

There was unconfirmed report on Wednesday that a traditional ruler in one of the communities in the state had declared Oro festival that will run from Wednesday till Saturday (tomorrow).

The state Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Sam Emeka Okpara, while speaking with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, had alleged that it is one of the strategies the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to use to discourage voters.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said while the state does not stand against the traditional rulers holding customary rites, they must not interfere with the fundamental rights of citizens to exercise their rights on Saturday.

“Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the Government wishes to assure ALL residents of the security of lives and property in the State.

“Whilst the State Government reiterates the Freedom of Religion, it also cautions Traditional Institutions holding these Customary Rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

Advertisement

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the State Government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during and after elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our State is peaceful and it will remain so,” the statement said.

The Governor assured Lagosians of peaceful elections on Saturday, adding that there is no need for fear.