EFCC Deploys Teams To Prevent Vote-Buying During Saturday Elections 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has deployed its operatives across the states, to monitor the governorship and state assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

This was revealed by the Commission on Friday through its head, media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to EFCC, the teams led by senior officers began arriving at their assigned locations earlier today, March 17 2023.

It added that a number of the officers are consulting with other security agencies involved in election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The team for Ebonyi State, arrived Abakaliki and met with the Commissioner of Police at the State Headquarters, to register their presence before proceeding to the State INEC Headquarters for a brief meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC.

“Officers of Kaduna Zonal Command led by ACEII Mustapha Abubakar who are on election monitoring mission to Niger state also met the Commissioner of Police, J.A Ogundele, to register their presence in the state. They also visited the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Niger state, Ahmed Yusha’u Garki.

“Officers of the Abuja Zonal Command on election monitoring duty in Nasarawa State, led by ACE II Adeniyi Adebayo also registered their presence at the Nigeria Police Command Lafia, and had a brief meeting with the Commissioner of Police,” the Commission elaborated.

It went further to state that the brief by the teams are meant to deter vote trading and other financial malpractices that could compromise the integrity of the elections.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in a message to the teams prior to the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, charged the officers to exhibit a high sense of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage. You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters. The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections, “he had said.