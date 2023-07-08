Lagos Physically Challenged Sweeper Seeks Salary Increment To ‘Take Good Care’ Of His Family

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A physically challenged sweeper at the Oshodi pedestrian bridge, Alonwole Ajiboye, has urged the Lagos State government to increase his salary.

Unlike most physically challenged persons that depend on alms begging for survival, Ajiboye believes that being productive is the best thing for him, hence, he started sweeping the bridge about 11 years ago.

In an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER, he said that he was employed 11 years ago by the state government under the administration of Babatunde Fashola, and placed on N10,000 per month salary.

Currently, he earns N30,000 per month as salary, but according to him, it has not been easy for him.

“I’ll like the government to increase my salary. My salary is too small. It’s N30,000 per month and I’ve to pay rent and provide for my family,” he told THE WHISTLER.

“It has not been easy for me, but I just have to manage.”

Ajiboye who has been married for about 30 years now and has five children said that none of his children has university education because he does not have the financial resources to train them.

“I’ve not been able to train any of my children in university, because I don’t have the money to do that,” Ajiboye explained.

“I’ll like the government to increase my salary, so that I can be able to take good care of my family.”

Ajiboye appears dedicated to his job and has good work ethic.

This must be the reason passersby often commend him and gift him cash.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in March increased the salaries of civil servants in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) by 20 percent.

“This is to notify for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Public Servants in Lagos State has graciously approved an increase in Salaries for Officers in the Mainstream Public Service, Local Governments & Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20 percent with effect from 1st January, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the State.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service- wide publicity it deserves,” a circular dated March 20, 2023, and issued by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, had said.

The new salary structure took effect from January 1, 2023.

But it appears Ajiboye was not part of those their salaries were increased.